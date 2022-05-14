Analysts Anticipate US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) to post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. US Foods reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in US Foods by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in US Foods by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,112,000 after purchasing an additional 154,663 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USFD traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.49. 1,867,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,193. US Foods has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

