Analysts Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post $1.97 EPS

Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.97 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.91. Kadant posted earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $10.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research increased their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

KAI stock opened at $184.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kadant has a 1 year low of $163.17 and a 1 year high of $240.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 39.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

