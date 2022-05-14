Analysts Expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mimecast.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIME. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Mimecast stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,759,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,660. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 113.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

