Analysts Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. Old National Bancorp posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONB. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,117.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

