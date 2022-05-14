Analysts Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.14. Prologis reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Prologis has a 52-week low of $113.39 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

