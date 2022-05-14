Analysts Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.06. Strategic Education posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 256,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 20,324 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 121,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,628. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.09%.

Strategic Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.