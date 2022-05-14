Analysts Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.83 Billion

Analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) to report $39.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.38 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $27.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $158.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.85 billion to $160.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $147.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $144.56 billion to $150.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.70. 3,800,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,252. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $129.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

