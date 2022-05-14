Analysts Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Post $2.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $8.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $304.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,738. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $288.12 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

