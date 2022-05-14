Analysts Offer Predictions for Sesen Bio, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Sesen Bio in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sesen Bio in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

SESN opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SESN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 433.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 320.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

