Analysts Set M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Target Price at $223.70

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGPUF. AlphaValue raised M&G to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 275 ($3.39) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&G from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 280 ($3.45) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered M&G from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.65) to GBX 250 ($3.08) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

MGPUF remained flat at $$2.50 during trading on Monday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

