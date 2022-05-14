Analysts Set MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) PT at $6.88

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGI. Northland Securities cut shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,138,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 440,562 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,465 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

