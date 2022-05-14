Analysts Set Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Target Price at $46.38

Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTLO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Portillo’s news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,773. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 51.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTLO traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.30. 506,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

