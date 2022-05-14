Analysts Set St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target at $1,709.40

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,709.40.

STJPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($20.96) to GBX 1,600 ($19.73) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,767.00 price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,680.00 price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

St. James’s Place stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

