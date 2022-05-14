Analysts Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target at $66.60

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

VSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VSE by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in VSE by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in VSE by 169.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 43,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

VSE stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.02. 23,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,189. The company has a market cap of $511.46 million, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VSE will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. VSE’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

