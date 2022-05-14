Analysts Set Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) PT at C$60.58

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$214,009.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 619,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,492,541.80. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$866,578.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at C$14,871,172.97. Insiders have sold a total of 232,331 shares of company stock worth $1,475,880 over the last ninety days.

Shares of YRI stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.34. 6,634,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,059. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$8.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 32.68.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$635.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

