Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (AOMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on May 31st

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Shares of AOMR opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Morgan bought 4,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,660.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W D. Minami purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,236.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 21.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

