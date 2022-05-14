Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Anixa Biosciences worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 549.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 127.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 55,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.87.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 988,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

