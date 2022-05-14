ANON (ANON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

ANON (ANON) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $35,242.14 and approximately $4.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00011265 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,005.67 or 0.99969217 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.60 or 0.00546626 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

