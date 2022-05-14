apM Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $599,750.00 (APM)

apM Coin (APM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $599,750.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

apM Coin Profile

APM is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

