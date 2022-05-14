Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Issues Earnings Results

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ APLT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.72. 132,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,958. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.44. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $25.59.
In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti purchased 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.
Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
