Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.85.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $7.80.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 82,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,892 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, which is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and Phase I/II clinical trials in relapsed/refractory gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

