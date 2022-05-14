Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $448.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

