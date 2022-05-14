argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ARGX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised argenx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $357.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $21.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.64. 487,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.87. argenx has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $356.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.11.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 126.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

