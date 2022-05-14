ArGoApp Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the dollar. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.60 or 0.00546626 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,959.81 or 2.13546982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00035079 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004825 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

