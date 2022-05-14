Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.47.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.