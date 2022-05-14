Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARKR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

