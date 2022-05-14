Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ:ARKR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%.
About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
