Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 236.4% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.44. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $3.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

