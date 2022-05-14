Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.48-$5.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.04 billion-$9.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.94 billion.

ARW stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.07. The company had a trading volume of 773,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $2,413,200.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,615.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,731,148 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

