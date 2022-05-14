Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Piper Sandler

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARWR. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.17.

ARWR opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

