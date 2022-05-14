Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTLW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the April 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ARTLW stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

