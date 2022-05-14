Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.71

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.04). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,223,198 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of £4.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.70.

Ascent Resources Company Profile (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

