Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.71

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.71 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.04). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,223,198 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About Ascent Resources (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

