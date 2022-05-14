ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Several analysts recently commented on ASX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. 9,007,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,401,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.26.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ASE Technology by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 440,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 137,287 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,767 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ASE Technology by 2,385.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 891,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 855,838 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.