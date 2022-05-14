Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Ashtead Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($64.48) to GBX 4,770 ($58.81) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21) in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Ashtead Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.97) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,406.00.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $195.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.70. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $184.12 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 27.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

