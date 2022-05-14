ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) to Issue $2.34 Dividend

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 2.3356 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $302.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.55. ASM International has a one year low of $272.37 and a one year high of $497.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.02 and its 200-day moving average is $377.18.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $561.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.43 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, research analysts expect that ASM International will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners lowered ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ASM International from €440.00 ($463.16) to €350.00 ($368.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

