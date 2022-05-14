Associated Banc Corp Acquires 306 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,892,000 after purchasing an additional 316,142 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,282,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

