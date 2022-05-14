Associated Banc Corp Acquires 6,310 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,442,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,426,748. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

