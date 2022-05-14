Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

Shares of V traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.23. 6,684,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,992,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.88.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

