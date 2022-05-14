Associated Banc Corp Buys 554 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $3,149,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.10. 3,366,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

