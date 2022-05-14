Associated Banc Corp Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $133.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.32. The company has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

