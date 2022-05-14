Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 48,785,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,801,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

