Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.87. 9,204,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,372,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.35.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,115 shares of company stock worth $69,708,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

