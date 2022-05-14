Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Associated Banc Corp cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $168.79. 13,026,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,366,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day moving average is $173.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

