Associated Banc Corp Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,843,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.61. 5,165,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,948. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $149.56 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

