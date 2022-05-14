Associated Banc Corp Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,673,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

