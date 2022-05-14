Associated Banc Corp Has $23.04 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,464 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $168,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,886. The company has a market capitalization of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.