Associated Banc Corp Has $98.13 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $98,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $8,283,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded up $64.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,321.01. 1,748,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,441. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,196.49 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,574.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,736.79.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

