Associated Banc Corp Sells 2,107 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,418,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $341,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.04. 3,254,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.66.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

