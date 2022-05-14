Associated Banc Corp Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,516 shares of company stock valued at $24,720,479. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.65. 5,018,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,326,543. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.04.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

