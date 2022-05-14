Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,344 ($28.90).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($33.29) to GBX 2,500 ($30.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.06) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ABF stock traded up GBX 32.50 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,668.50 ($20.57). The company had a trading volume of 1,024,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £13.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,657.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,847.66. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,389 ($29.45).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other news, insider Graham Allan bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £34,320 ($42,312.91).

Associated British Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.